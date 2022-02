Caesars Entertainment has reported a 167 per cent increase in revenue to $9.57bn in 2021, buoyed by its growing sports betting and iGaming business.

The company enjoyed a strong finish to the year as Q4 revenue increased by 62.5 per cent year-on-year to $2.6bn, partly due to weaker comparables last year following state-mandated Covid-19 restrictions.

Revenue from the Las Vegas segment more than doubled to $1.04bn during the final quarter, while the Regional segment saw revenue climb [...]