Stockholm-listed iGaming affiliate Better Collective has reported a 44 per cent increase in revenue to €52.8m for the final quarter of 2021, pushing full year revenue to €177.1m.

The strong fourth quarter revenue growth was driven by expansion in the United States, where revenue climbed 471 per cent year-on-year to €19.9m. The Rest of World region was impacted by a “very weak” October, causing revenue to fall 1 per cent to €32.9m.

New depositing customers (NDCs) totalled [...]