Sweden’s licensed gambling operators recorded a 5 per cent increase in net sales to SEK26.03bn (€2.4bn) in 2021, buoyed by a strong performance during the final quarter of the year.

Net sales in Q4 were up 2 per cent year-on-year at SEK7.01bn, buoyed by growing contributions from the land-based Casino Cosmopol and retail commercial gaming segments, which were impacted by Covid-19 related closures earlier in the year.

Sweden Licensed Gambling Market Data: 2021 (SEK)

According to the latest [...]