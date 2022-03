London-listed betting and gaming operator 888 Holdings has reported a 15 per cent increase in revenue to a record US$980.1m in 2021, benefiting from strong growth from its gaming products.

The year-on-year revenue growth was driven by double-digit B2C growth in most of the operator’s core and growth markets, with regulated and taxed markets representing 74 per cent of group revenue during the year.

Revenue from 888’s core markets (UK, Italy and Spain) rose 18 per cent [...]