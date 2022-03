New York-listed lottery supplier NeoGames has reported a 12 per cent fall in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021, despite growth from its NeoPollard Interactive (NPI) joint venture with Pollard Banknote.

NeoGames’ revenue fell by 12 per cent to $12.3m in the fourth quarter, although its unconsolidated share of NPI revenue more than doubled to $9.0m.

“Sound commercial execution and unrivaled innovation in iLottery are continuing to drive growth for our customers,” said NeoGames CEO Moti [...]