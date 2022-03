Louisiana’s newly regulated online sports betting market eclipsed all land-based sports wagers to-date in its first full month of operation.

The state’s five licensed online sportsbook operators generated total handle of $211.02m in February 2022 following the launch of the regulated online market on January 28, compared to $144.08m from the state’s land-based sportsbooks since their launch on October 31, 2021.

The online sportsbooks reported net proceeds of $16.65m in February on handle of $211.02m, a win [...]