Pennsylvania’s licensed casinos saw total revenue from all forms of betting and gaming increase to $375.7m in February 2022, despite incurring a loss from sports betting during the month.

Total gaming revenue increased by 24 per cent year-on-year in February, buoyed by continued growth in the land-based sector, where retail slots revenue climbed 33 per cent to $194.7m and retail tables revenue climbed 30 per cent to $74.4m.

There was also a strong performance from Pennsylvania’s iGaming [...]