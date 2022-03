German online lottery provider ZEAL has announced plans to add online slots to its offering as revenue from its existing lottery business fell by 4 per cent to €83.3m in 2021.

The company attributed the lower revenue to the negative impact of weak jackpots during the year.

Billings increased by 1 per cent to €656.5m during the year, despite the availability of fewer attractive jackpots, with the average jackpot of the LOTTO 6aus49 game 19 per cent [...]