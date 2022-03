South Dakota’s regulated gambling market has seen total wagers increase by 10 per cent to $107.2m in February 2022, with a minimal contribution from retail sports betting.

Wagers at the state’s 2,612 slot machines rose 10 per cent year-on-year to $99.8m in February, with the bulk of the total ($76.8m) derived from 1 Cent slots.

1 Dollar slots were the next most popular slot game, generating wagers of $9.0m, with City Slot at $5.1m in wagers and [...]