Virginia’s regulated online sports betting market generated total amounts wagered of $401.9m in February 2022, including $33.2m from this year's Super Bowl.

In another strong month for the market, wagering at the state’s 11 online sportsbooks again surpassed $400m, although this was down by 17 per cent compared to the previous month’s record $485.5m.

February wagers were buoyed by the Super Bowl, one of the biggest betting events of the year, with operators collecting total wagers of [...]