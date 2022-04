Iowa’s regulated sports betting market continued to grow in March as total wagers increased by 45 per cent versus a year ago to $233.5m.

After a strong start to the year, the state’s 19 operational sportsbooks saw online wagers climb 49 per cent year-on-year to $208.3m, while retail wagers climbed 14 per cent to $25.3m.

Iowa Sports Betting Handle: March 2022 (US$)

Diamond Jo Dubuque maintained its position as Iowa’s market leader for sports betting with wagers of [...]