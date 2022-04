888 Holdings has reported an 18 per cent fall in revenue for the first quarter of the year as a result of its temporary withdrawal from the Netherlands, tough trading conditions in the UK, and the impact of the strong comparable period last year.

888’s total revenue in the first quarter of 2022 was 18 per cent lower than a year ago at US$224m following declines across the business.

B2C Gaming revenue was 14 per cent lower [...]