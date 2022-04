Stockholm-listed casino supplier Evolution has reported a 39 per cent increase in revenue to €326.8m for the first quarter of 2022, benefiting from strong growth in Asia and North America.

In a strong start to the year, revenue from live casino games rose 44 per cent to €264.5m in Q1, with revenue from RNG games climbing 19 per cent to €62.3m.

The biggest growth was recorded in Asia as revenue soared 94 per cent to €103.4m, with [...]