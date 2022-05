New York-listed gaming supplier Light & Wonder has reported revenue growth of 26 per cent to $572.0m in the first quarter of 2022 following the divestment of its Scientific Games lottery business.

Revenue from continuing operations climbed to $572.0m from $453.0m a year ago, driven by growth across its Gaming, Sciplay, and iGaming business segments.

Gaming accounted for the bulk of the Q1 revenue total at $355.0m, an increase of 45 per cent year-on-year, which the company [...]