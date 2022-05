Sweden’s licensed gambling operators saw total net sales increase by 6 per cent year-on-year to SEK6.54bn (€621.5m) in the first quarter of 2022, driven by online casino and sports betting.

The country’s 91 licensed operators recorded modest growth versus a year ago, buoyed by a 7 per cent increase in online casino and sports betting to SEK4.20bn, and the reopening of land-based venues following the lifting of Covid restrictions.

According to the latest data from the Swedish [...]