Frankfurt-listed betting and gaming operator bet-at-home.com has reported a 54 per cent drop in gross revenue to €14.0m for the first quarter of 2022.

Following the challenges of the past year, which included the withdrawal of its Austrian-facing online casino in October, bet-at-home.com said it made a successful start to the new year thanks to measures and initiatives taken to date.

Despite this, total betting and gaming turnover fell by 75 per cent year-on-year to €126.3m, with [...]