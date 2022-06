Portugal’s licensed online betting and gaming operators recorded a strong start to the year as total gross gaming (GGR) revenue increased by 24 per cent to €158.6m in the first quarter of 2022.

The country’s 15 licensed online operators benefited from a 38 per cent year-on-year improvement in online casino GGR to €80.9m, of which just over 78 per cent was derived from slots and 9 per cent from French roulette. Blackjack accounted for 5 per [...]