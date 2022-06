New Jersey’s casinos, racetracks and their partners saw total gaming revenue increase by 15 per cent to $430.6m in May 2022, benefiting from year-on-year growth across all products except online poker.

Total casino win from the state’s nine licensed casino properties rose by 9 per cent to $233.0m in May, with iGaming revenue up 26 per cent at $136.0m, and sports betting revenue climbing 16 per cent to $61.6m.

New Jersey Gambling Market: May 2022 (US$)

Within iGaming, [...]