Wyoming’s three licensed online sports betting operators collected total handle of $9.3m in May, with DraftKings continuing to dominate the market.

May wagers at the state’s three operational online sportsbooks fell by 6.5 per cent compared to the previous month, marking the lowest monthly wagering performance since the opening of the market last September.

Wyoming Online Sports Betting: September 2021 to May 2022 (US$)

Operators generated gross gaming revenue of $1.0m in May, a marginal increase compared to [...]