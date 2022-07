Nevada’s gambling market generated its fourth highest revenue total in May as total gaming win increased by 6 per cent year-on-year to $1.30bn.

Benefiting from increased international travel to Las Vegas, gaming win from state-wide casinos topped $1bn for the 15th consecutive month.

Slot Machines remained the most popular form of gambling in May as gaming win increased by 3.5 per cent year-on-year to $870.1m, with 15 per cent growth in gaming win from multi-denomination slots to [...]