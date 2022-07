Michigan’s three commercial casinos in Detroit have reported a 9 per cent year-on-year decline in monthly aggregate revenue to $98.6m in June.

Aggregate revenue fell for the second consecutive month, with revenue from land-based slots and table games down 7 per cent at $98.2m, and retail sports betting revenue slumping 80 per cent to $448,703.

MGM Grand Detroit remained Michigan’s biggest commercial casino in June as table games and slots revenue increased by 4 per cent to [...]