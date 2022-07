New Hampshire bettors wagered more than $861m during the state’s 2021/22 fiscal year, despite wagering in June falling to the lowest monthly total since last August.

The final month of the fiscal year saw wagering at the New Hampshire Lottery and its exclusive sports betting partner DraftKings increase by 36 per cent year-on-year to $53.6m in June.

This comprised a 34 per cent increase in online sports wagers to $41.6m and a 46 per cent increase in [...]