Western Australia's state government-owned lottery operator Lotterywest has reported a 14 per cent increase in total lottery sales to AUD$1.2bn for its 2021/22 financial year.

Full year lottery sales surpassed the previous year’s record and helped the operator to contribute record returns to the Western Australian community for the second consecutive year, with $1.03bn distributed in lottery prizes and grants.

The lottery benefited from a record number of jackpots and prizes during the year, with two significant [...]