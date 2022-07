Paris-listed gaming and lottery operator La Française des Jeux (FDJ) has reported a 12 per cent increase in revenue to €1.21bn for the first half of 2022, with growth in lottery offsetting a decline in sports betting.

Total stakes increased by 10 per cent versus the previous year to €10.05bn, with point-of-sale stakes up 10 per cent at €8.87bn following a return to normal footfall at retail venues, of which nearly 10 per cent were closed [...]