Rhode Island’s retail and online sports betting handle increased by 47 per cent to $517.2m in the Rhode Island Lottery’s 2022 financial year.

The strong annual performance came despite a slowdown in wagering growth in June, when handle climbed by 16 per cent year-on-year to $34.2m, marking the lowest monthly total since August 2021.

Rhode Island Sports Betting Handle: FY 2021/22 (US$)

June wagers comprised a 43 per cent increase in mobile sports wagers to $20.9m, alongside $13.3m [...]