Lithuania’s regulated gambling market grew revenue by 65 per cent to €89.3m in the first half of 2022, buoyed by strong growth online and a recovery in retail.

Gross iGaming revenue climbed 7.6 per cent year-on-year to €54.9m in H1, despite strong comparables a year ago, while retail gross revenue recovered to €34.4m following last year’s covid-related closures, climbing more than 1,200 per cent.

Despite the strong growth, gross revenue from land-based gambling in H1 fell just [...]