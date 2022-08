New York-listed SciPlay Corporation has reported a 4 per cent increase in revenue to $160.1m for the second quarter of 2022, benefiting from strong growth in social casino and a full quarter’s contribution from newly acquired casual games developer Alictus.

The year-on-year growth in social casino was driven by a second consecutive record quarterly performance from Quick Hit Slots, and total average monthly revenue per paying user staying above $90, although this was down 6 per [...]