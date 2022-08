Frankfurt-listed online lottery broker ZEAL Network has reported an 11 per cent increase in first half revenue to €49.4m, alongside confirmation that its myLotto24 subsidiary has secured a €54m tax rebate relating to its former secondary lottery business.

The company said that the market environment for lotteries in Germany was positive during the first half period, with the LOTTO 6aus49 game reaching the €45m mandatory payout twice and Eurojackpot’s €110m jackpot won by a Lotto24 lottery [...]