Shares in New York-listed gaming supplier GAN fell by more than 20 per cent in after-hours trading as the company lowered its full year revenue guidance.

Reporting second quarter results Monday, GAN said that total revenue during the period amounted to $34.97m, an increase of 1.8 per cent year-on-year.

This was driven by a 36.5 per cent increase in B2B revenue to $14.15m, which offset a 13.2 per cent fall in B2C revenue to $20.82m.

The United States [...]