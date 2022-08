The Virginia Lottery generated record profit of $779.6m in the fiscal year ended June 30 as total lottery sales increased by 15 per cent to $3.75bn.

The lottery operator said that online sales rose steadily for the second full year and remained popular with players since first becoming available in July 2020. In FY2021, the lottery generated iLottery sales of $758.3m, with no breakdown available yet for FY2022.

Strong sales were also reported among the more than 5,300 [...]