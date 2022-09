Sydney-listed lottery provider Jumbo Interactive has posted a 25 per cent increase in revenue to AUD$104.3m for the financial year ended 30 June.

Total transaction value (TTV) rose 36 per cent to $659.9m, buoyed by a strong domestic jackpot environment with 43 Powerball/OzLotto jackpots of more than $15m, compared to 38 in FY21, with the average value of these jackpots rising 28 per cent year-on-year.

This helped Jumbo deliver a 13 per cent increase in underlying EBITDA [...]