Greek gaming and lottery operator OPAP has reported a 58 per cent increase in gross gaming revenue (GGR) to €899.3m for the first half of 2022, benefiting from a fully operational retail network during the period.

The strong retail comeback helped Lottery GGR increase by 79 per cent year-on-year to €335.1m, while Betting GGR grew by 34 per cent to €214.0m, including a solid online performance.

VLTs GGR soared 298 per cent to €143.9m as retail stores [...]