China’s two national lotteries posted another fall in July as total lottery sales fell by 13.5 per cent year-on-year to RMB31.37bn (€4.45bn).

The fall in lottery sales was attributed to high comparables in the prior year period due to the delayed EURO 2020 football tournament.

Sales of the Sports Lottery were down 24 per cent versus a year ago to RMB18.99bn in July, partially offset by a 10 per cent increase in Welfare Lottery sales to RMB12.38bn.

Xinjiang [...]