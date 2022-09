Pennsylvania’s betting and gaming market continued to grow into August as revenue from all forms of gaming rose 4 per cent to $425.4m.

The year-on-year growth was driven by an 89 per cent increase in sports betting revenue and a 21 per cent rise in iGaming revenue, which offset declines across the retail sector and fantasy sports.

Pennsylvania Gambling Market: August 2022 (US$)

iGaming revenue rose to $107.2m in August, with online slots revenue climbing 14 per cent [...]