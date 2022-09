London-listed gaming supplier and operator Playtech delivered its best ever performance in the first half of 2022 as revenue increased by 73 per cent to €792.3m.

Playtech said that it made good progress delivering its strategy of focusing on newly regulated markets, which helped B2B revenue climb 17 per cent to €312.0m. This included accelerating its progress in the US, launching with Holland Casino in the Netherlands, and breaking into the Canadian market.

The group’s B2B business [...]