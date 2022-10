Canada’s Atlantic Lottery has enjoyed the most profitable year in its history after generating a record CAD$438.1m in profit during its 2021/22 financial year.

The lottery benefited from an 18 per cent increase in revenue to $753.9m during the year, driven by a 16 per cent increase in revenue from its Destination (video lottery terminals) business to $340.9m following the loosening of pandemic restrictions.

Revenue from lottery draw games rose by 5 per cent to $182.1m, with [...]