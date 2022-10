Ontario’s 24 licensed iGaming operators generated revenue of CAD$267m in the second full quarter since the opening of the market in April.

Total wagers (excluding promotional wagers or bonuses) increased by 49 per cent compared to the first quarter to CAD$6.04bn, with revenue climbing 65 per cent sequentially to $267m.

During the quarter, there were 24 licensed operators running 42 websites in the newly regulated market, up from 18 operators (31 websites) in the first quarter.

The number [...]