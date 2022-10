London-listed betting and gaming operator 888 Holdings has reported a 7 per cent drop in total revenue to £449m for the third quarter of 2022.

Online revenue decline by 10 per cent year-on-year to £325m, mostly due to the impact of UK player safety measures and the closure of the Netherlands.

UK online revenue was down 13 per cent at £171m, driven by a reduction in average spend per player, which fell 14 per cent following the [...]