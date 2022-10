South Dakota’s gambling market fell by 5 per cent in September to $146.9m, with lower wagering on slot machines offsetting growth in table games and retail sports betting.

Gaming handle, excluding sports betting, amounted to $146.2m in September, a year-on-year fall of 5.6 per cent, while gross win declined by 2.5 per cent to $14.1m.

South Dakota Handle: September 2022 (US$)

Slot machines contributed $138.7m of gaming handle (down 6.1 per cent) and $12.6m in gross win (down [...]