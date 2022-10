Swedish gaming and lottery operator Svenska Spel has recorded a 1 per cent decline in third quarter net gaming revenue (NGR) to SEK1.95bn, with half of the total now generated online.

The year-on-year decline was driven by a 7 per cent drop in NGR from the company’s Sport & Casino division to SEK490m, while Casino Cosmopol & Vegas land-based gaming NGR declined by 3 per cent to SEK279m.

This was partially offset by a 3 per cent [...]