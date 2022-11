The Taiwan Sports Lottery is aiming to achieve sales of more than NT$50bn (€1.55bn) in 2022, which would represent annual growth of just over 7 per cent on the NT$46.63bn earned in 2021.

Total sales for the first nine months of the year were up 5 per cent at NT$38.63bn, after September’s sports lottery sales rose by 15 per cent year-on-year to NT$3.74bn.

In an ordinary sporting year, the NT$50bn sales target might be too ambitious with [...]