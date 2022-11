Lottery sales in China rose by 7 per cent in September to RMB33.33bn (€4.60bn), with the Sports Lottery contributing sales of RMB21.01bn and the Welfare Lottery RMB12.32bn.

Sports Lottery sales in September increased by 8 per cent year-on-year, with a 3 per cent fall in lottery games sales to RMB5.36bn offset by an 11 per cent increase in sports games sales to RMB12.89bn. Sale of instant win games also recorded strong growth, climbing 25 per cent [...]