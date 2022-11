Sports betting handle in Wyoming increased by 117 per cent year-on-year to $13.58m in September, marking the second highest monthly handle since the regulated market opened a year ago.

The increased handle combined with a strong margin of 14.2 per cent to give the state's four licensed operators total gross win of $1.93m, an increase of 102 per cent on September 2021 and the highest monthly performance of the year.

After permitted deductions and federal excise tax, [...]