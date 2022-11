West Virginia’s licensed iGaming operators enjoyed another strong month in October as wagers increased by 60 per cent compared to the same month last year.

The four-week period ended 29 October saw iGaming wagers increase by 12 per cent versus the previous month to $317.1m.

West Virginia iGaming Wagers: Four-week Period ended 29 October 2022 (US$)

After taking over as iGaming market leader in August, The Greenbrier and partners FanDuel and BetMGM continued to lead the way in [...]