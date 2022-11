Flutter Entertainment has reported a 31 per cent increase in revenue to £1.89bn in the third quarter, with declining revenue in Australia and UK & Ireland Retail offset by strong growth in other markets.

The third quarter revenue growth was driven by a 17 per cent increase in Sports revenue to £1.14bn and 30 per cent increase in Gaming revenue to £748m, with the United States the standout geographic market during the period with year-on-year revenue [...]