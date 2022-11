New York-listed social and casual gaming operator Playtika has reported a 2 per cent increase in revenue to $647.8m for the third quarter of 2022, despite declining contributions from its social casino portfolio.

Social casino revenue fell by 10 per cent year-on-year to $292.1m, as declines from Slotomania and House of Fun offset positive results in the free-to-play World Series of Poker game.

Revenue from casual games grew by 14 per cent to $355.7m, benefiting from growth [...]