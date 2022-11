New York-listed gaming supplier PlayAGS has reported a 16 per cent increase in third quarter revenue to $78.3m, driven by strong growth from its core electronic gaming machines (EGM) segment.

Revenue grew for the seventh consecutive quarter, with revenue from EGMs up 16 per cent year-on-year at $71.6m, as global EGM sales topped 1,000 units for the first time since Q4 2019.

Table Products revenue increased by 30 per cent to $4.0m, while Interactive revenue climbed 1 [...]