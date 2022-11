Wynn Resorts has reported a 10.5 per cent fall in revenue for the third quarter of the year, with lower casino revenue offsetting growth in hotel, dining, retail and entertainment.

Revenue in the third quarter of the year fell to $889.72m from $994.64m a year ago, as casino revenue fell by 27.5 per cent year-on-year to $359.88m.

In Macau, casino revenue at Wynn Palace was 66.2 per cent lower than a year ago at $45.36m, with Wynn [...]