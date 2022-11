Nasdaq-listed gaming supplier Bragg Gaming Group has reported a 62 per cent increase in revenue to €20.9m in the third quarter of 2022.

The record revenue performance helped to narrow net loss to €2.0m from €2.5m a year ago, despite higher technology, professional, and depreciation and amortization expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 51.6 per cent to €2.2m in Q3, representing an AEBITDA margin of 10.7 per cent.

The company generated 69.9 per cent of total third quarter revenue [...]