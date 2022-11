Toronto-listed lottery supplier Pollard Banknote grew third quarter sales by 7.4 per cent to CAD$125.5m, although foreign exchange losses weighed on the bottom line.

The sales growth was driven by a higher average selling price and sales volume growth in instant tickets, as well as higher average selling price of charitable games, higher sales of ancillary lottery products and services, and increased sales of eGaming systems.

The third quarter sales growth was outpaced by an 11.3 per [...]